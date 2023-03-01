Sheffield United take on Tottenham today at Bramall Lane in Sheffield for the 2022-2023 FA Cup. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 FA Cup in your country today

Sheffield United and Tottenham meet today in the 2022-2023 FA Cup. This game will take place at Bramall Lane in Sheffield. The visitors are big favorites, but the home team has come a long way and they don't want to give up easily. Here is all the detailed information about this FA Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Sheffield reached the fifth round proper after winning two games and drawing one, the most recent victory for them being against Wrexham 3-1 on February 7.

Tottenham are also enjoying a winning streak of two victories, one against Portsmouth 1-0 and another against Preston North End 3-0.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Sheffield United and Tottenham play for the 2022-2023 FA Cup on Wednesday, March 1 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Argentina: 4:55 PM

Australia: 6:55 AM March 2

Belgium: 8:55 PM

Brazil: 4:55 PM

Cameroon: 8:55 PM

Canada: 2:55 PM

Croatia: 8:55 PM

Denmark: 8:55 PM

Egypt: 9:55 PM

France: 8:55 PM

Germany: 8:55 PM

Ghana: 7:55 PM

India: 1:00 AM March 2

Indonesia: 3:55 AM March 2

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:55 PM

Israel: 9:55 PM

Italy: 8:55 PM

Jamaica: 2:55 PM

Kenya: 10:55 PM

Malaysia: 3:55 AM March 2

Mexico: 1:55 PM

Morocco: 8:55 PM

Netherlands: 8:55 PM

New Zealand: 8:55 AM March 2

Nigeria: 8:55 PM

Norway: 8:55 PM

Poland: 8:55 PM

Portugal: 7:55 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:55 PM

Serbia: 8:55 PM

Singapore: 3:55 AM March 2

South Africa: 9:55 PM

Spain: 8:55 PM

Sweden: 8:55 PM

Switzerland: 8:55 PM

UAE: 11:55 PM

UK: 7:55 PM

United States: 2:55 PM

Sheffield United vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, ESPN2, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World

Denmark: Eurosport Player Denmark, 6'eren, Viaplay Denmark, discovery+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Xtra

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5, sooka

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: 113 mio Sports 3

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 4

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN Sports English 3

United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer

United States: ESPN+