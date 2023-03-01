Sheffield United and Tottenham meet today in the 2022-2023 FA Cup. This game will take place at Bramall Lane in Sheffield. The visitors are big favorites, but the home team has come a long way and they don't want to give up easily. Here is all the detailed information about this FA Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Sheffield reached the fifth round proper after winning two games and drawing one, the most recent victory for them being against Wrexham 3-1 on February 7.
Tottenham are also enjoying a winning streak of two victories, one against Portsmouth 1-0 and another against Preston North End 3-0.
Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
Sheffield United and Tottenham play for the 2022-2023 FA Cup on Wednesday, March 1 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.
Argentina: 4:55 PM
Australia: 6:55 AM March 2
Belgium: 8:55 PM
Brazil: 4:55 PM
Cameroon: 8:55 PM
Canada: 2:55 PM
Croatia: 8:55 PM
Denmark: 8:55 PM
Egypt: 9:55 PM
France: 8:55 PM
Germany: 8:55 PM
Ghana: 7:55 PM
India: 1:00 AM March 2
Indonesia: 3:55 AM March 2
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:55 PM
Israel: 9:55 PM
Italy: 8:55 PM
Jamaica: 2:55 PM
Kenya: 10:55 PM
Malaysia: 3:55 AM March 2
Mexico: 1:55 PM
Morocco: 8:55 PM
Netherlands: 8:55 PM
New Zealand: 8:55 AM March 2
Nigeria: 8:55 PM
Norway: 8:55 PM
Poland: 8:55 PM
Portugal: 7:55 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:55 PM
Serbia: 8:55 PM
Singapore: 3:55 AM March 2
South Africa: 9:55 PM
Spain: 8:55 PM
Sweden: 8:55 PM
Switzerland: 8:55 PM
UAE: 11:55 PM
UK: 7:55 PM
United States: 2:55 PM
Sheffield United vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, ESPN2, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World
Denmark: Eurosport Player Denmark, 6'eren, Viaplay Denmark, discovery+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Xtra
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5, sooka
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Singapore: 113 mio Sports 3
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 4
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN Sports English 3
United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer
United States: ESPN+