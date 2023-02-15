Sporting CP will host Midtjylland at José Alvalade stadium in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League will have Sporting CP battling Midtjylland in the knockout round play-off for a place in the last 16. This game will be played at José Alvalade stadium. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Sporting CP was part of a dramatic ending in the UEFA Champions League. They were in position to make it to the next round, but a loss at home against Eintracht Frankfurt sent them to this draw. The Portuguese aren’t having a great season in their league either being just in the fourth spot. Their most recent match was a 2-1 defeat vs Porto FC in a rivalry clash.

Midtjylland were in an even crazier finish in group F of the UEL. There all four teams ended up tied with eight points each in a situation that doesn’t sound very likely, although they were able to be in the second slot after beating Sturm Graz in the decisive matchday. The Danish team doesn’t arrive in Portugal with a ton of rhythm since they are in a three-game streak without a win.

Sporting CP vs Midtjylland: Kick-Off Time

Sporting CP will receive Midtjylland at José Alvalade stadium in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League this Thursday, February 16.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 17)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (February 17)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 17)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (February 17)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 17)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 17)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 17)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 17)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Sporting CP vs Midtjylland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

France: RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Ireland: BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Italy: Sky Sport 256, SKY Go Italia, DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: SIC, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, RTL+, Blue Sport 14

UAE: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BT Sport 6, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App