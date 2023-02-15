The 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League will have Sporting CP battling Midtjylland in the knockout round play-off for a place in the last 16. This game will be played at José Alvalade stadium. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Sporting CP was part of a dramatic ending in the UEFA Champions League. They were in position to make it to the next round, but a loss at home against Eintracht Frankfurt sent them to this draw. The Portuguese aren’t having a great season in their league either being just in the fourth spot. Their most recent match was a 2-1 defeat vs Porto FC in a rivalry clash.
Midtjylland were in an even crazier finish in group F of the UEL. There all four teams ended up tied with eight points each in a situation that doesn’t sound very likely, although they were able to be in the second slot after beating Sturm Graz in the decisive matchday. The Danish team doesn’t arrive in Portugal with a ton of rhythm since they are in a three-game streak without a win.
Sporting CP vs Midtjylland: Kick-Off Time
Sporting CP will receive Midtjylland at José Alvalade stadium in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League this Thursday, February 16.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 17)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (February 17)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 17)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (February 17)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 17)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 17)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 17)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 17)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Sporting CP vs Midtjylland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
France: RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Ireland: BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Italy: Sky Sport 256, SKY Go Italia, DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: SIC, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, RTL+, Blue Sport 14
UAE: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BT Sport 6, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App