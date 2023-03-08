Sporting and Arsenal will clash off on Thursday at Estadio Jose Alvalade in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Sporting CP and Arsenal will face each other on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their third UEL meeting. Expectedly, Arsenal are the favorites in head-to-head clashes with one win so far; Sporting Lisbon are yet to claim a victory to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on November 8, 2018, and it ended in a 0-0 in Group Stage. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine if either of the two sides will go into the second leg with an advantage.

Sporting CP vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PMKenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Sporting CP vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 1, Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, SIC

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 6, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: fuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com