Sporting CP and Arsenal will face each other on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their third UEL meeting. Expectedly, Arsenal are the favorites in head-to-head clashes with one win so far; Sporting Lisbon are yet to claim a victory to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.
Their last game was played on November 8, 2018, and it ended in a 0-0 in Group Stage. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine if either of the two sides will go into the second leg with an advantage.
Sporting CP vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PMKenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Sporting CP vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV
Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 1, Sport 2
Italy: Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, SIC
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 6, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: fuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com