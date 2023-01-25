Tigres UANL face off with Atletico San Luis on Matchday 4 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Tigres UANL and Atletico San Luis clash on Matchday 4 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Right now, Tigres UANL are the best team in Liga MX. There's no doubt about it. The positive effect of Diego Cocca as new coach has been immediate. First place in the standings and undefeated after three matches. Though last week they tied at Tijuana, Tigres UANL are favorites to win it all. Furthermore, they just made a huge splash by signing Diego Lainez from Betis FC.

Meanwhile, Atletico San Luis suffered their first loss of the season on the road against Monterrey. The main goal for this team with a volatile quotient is to avoid the penalty fee for finishing in the last places of that table. Since he took over a year ago, Andre Jardine is accomplishing that task collecting points in two thirds of the matches Atletico San Luis play.

Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis: Date

Tigres UANL host Atletico San Luis as part of Matchday 4 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 28 at 8:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon.

Tigres vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis in the US

Tigres UANL meet with Atletico San Luis in Matchday 4 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com and Univision NOW.