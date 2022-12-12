At the Universatario Sitadium, Tigres UANL will host Mazatlan in a preseason game. Here, ckeck out when is the kick-off time, as well as how to watch or live stream it free.

The 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura will start in January, but there's a lot of work to do before that. So, Tigres UANL will play against Mazatlan at the Universitario Stadium for a preseason game. Here you can check out the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch it.

Tigres UANL's last performance in the tournament was very disappoiting. Especially with Miguel Herrera as the head coach, that's why in the upcoming Torneo Clausura, Tigres will have the two-time Liga MX Champion coach Diego Cocca. In fact, these friendly games will serve as the practice for their new lineup.

On the other side, Mazatlan will have to reivent themselves if they want to overcome their last performance in the Liga MX. As the worst record in the league, Mazatlan should have been relegated, instead the owners will have to pay a fee in order to stay in the top-flight Mexican football.

Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan: Kick-Off Time

Tigres UANL will play against Mazatlan on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon in a preseason matchup, which part of a preseason tournament.

Costa Rica: 9:00 PM

Dominican Republic: 11:00 PM

El Salvador: 9:00 PM

Guatemala: 9:00 PM

Honduras: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 PM

Nicaragua: 9:00 PM

Panama: 9:00 PM

United States: 9:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Dominican Republic: Sky HD

El Salvador: Sky HD

Guatemala: Sky HD

Honduras: Sky HD

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nicaragua: Sky HD

Panama: Sky HD

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA