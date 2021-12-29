Ben Chilwell is out for the rest of the season and Thomas Tuchel will try and get creative to cover his spot in defense.

The transfer window always provides a lot of drama and at Chelsea not one window goes by without it. Thomas Tuchel has seen his soldiers go down at every position this season and now Ben Chilwell paid the biggest price going out for the rest of the Premier League season.

The brass at Chelsea will get creative as the club will look to buy, loan, or get on short loan any option they can to cover the spot in defense. The news of Chilwell’s injury hit Chelsea like a ton of bricks as the team has fallen down the Premier League standings, now third.

Injuries have forced Tuchel to play winger Christian Pulisic up front with the American providing 0 in the score sheet. At the back with the loss of Chilwell the club will look at two options to replace the defender.

Lucas Digne

The Daily Mail is reporting that Digne would arrive in January on a short-term loan move, as strange as it might sound Everton would be up for the move given that Digne has not seen eye to eye with manager Rafa Benitez. Digne has been out of the Everton lineup since December 1.

Nicolas Tagliafico

The Argentine left-back has been the subject of various transfer rumors out of Ajax to no avail. Ajax are reportedly looking for buyers but with his contract set to expire in 18 months Tagliafico may move at a reduced rate. Capped 36 times by Argentina, Tagliafico has played over 140 games at Ajax.