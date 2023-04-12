The new Chelsea manager hopes he can pull off an upset and defeat Real Madrid in their first leg Champions League match.

Frank Lampard is back at Chelsea for a second stint, while at the moment Lampard looks like an interim manager, Chelsea is hoping to recapture their Champions League magic after a dismal season.

Chelsea and Real Madrid face off in Spain in their first leg of the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. Stats are on Lampard 's side as Chelsea has only lost once in seven tries to the Spanish giants.

So how will the 11th place team in the Premier League be able to defeat the comeback kids of Real Madrid? Here is how Frank Lampard sees it.

Lampard’s plan to defeat Real Madrid

In the press conference before the game the new manager stated, "We have to understand the strengths of the Real Madrid team, their qualities in possession and their individual talent. We have to be very disciplined in our game off the ball, and understand the threats," he said.

"There are some very clear threats individually in their team. Ways Madrid like to score and regularly score and how they want to control the game. So, we have to be defensively good against that.

"But we also have to show our own strengths in our game…We have to have belief, we have to follow the idea because in a high-level game the biggest thing can sometimes be the mentality – following through with what the idea is, under pressure. At this level, you have to be spot-on with our game to take it back to Stamford Bridge in front of our supporters."