Yunus Musah is just another of a long list of USMNT players who stock went up during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Musah provided excellent defending performances during the USMNT’s four matches in Qatar, while never really getting that major attacking chance, Musah did man the midfield and helped push the ball forward.

Musah entered the tournament as one of the World Cup’s best young prospects to keep an eye on and he delivered with his games against England and Iran being his calling card to the world. Musah has slowly established himself at LaLiga side Valencia playing in 82 matches in 3 seasons.

Now 90 minutes is reporting that despite the major attention Musah is getting from clubs outside of Spain, Gennaro Gattuso’s side want to keep the young American just a bit longer and are willing to offer a longer contract.

Teams interested in Yunus Musah

Musah already has a contract with Valencia until 2026, but Los Che want to restructure the contract since they see Musah as a prize asset. It is reported that Valencia has a release clause currently for the USMNT midfielder in the range of $100 million.

While release clauses can be restructured via a transfer fee, Musah has a value of $20 million currently in the market with Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, and Arsenal being the biggest clubs mentioned. AC Milan have also been scouting Musah for some time now, but no formal offer has been sent Valencia’s way.

Yunus Musah has played 23 times for the USMNT and is seen as one of the main pillars the national team program will build around as the US prepares for the road to their World Cup in 2026 along with Mexico and Canada.