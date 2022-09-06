The 19-year-old USMNT and Valencia star has started the new LaLiga season strong and is gathering interest from Italian giants AC Milan.

AC Milan is going American, not only has LeBron James become a part of the ownership group, and Sergino Dest been signed on loan from Barcelona, now the Italian giants have one of Valencia’s top young prospects in their sights.

Yunus Musah, who in total has 5 goals in 75 appearances for the club, has started to come into his own and has cemented his starting spot in Gennaro Gattuso’s lineup. Last week the USMNT star had two assists in Valencia’s dismantling of Getafe 5-1. After yet another strong performance the player was praised by his club coach and his performance was witnessed by his national team manager Gregg Berhalter.

Now Milan Press has reported that AC Milan is “following and scouting” Musah this season with a firm intention to buy the player for Serie A in 2023. Here is an overview of one of the United States best young prospects.

Yunus Musah on AC Milan radar

Yunus Musah is a dual national who made his USMNT debut in 2020 and has 19 caps to his name. Musah almost represented England but was drawn to the US Soccer program by Berhalter and the USMNT’s young core group that includes Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Tyler Adams, and Juventus star Weston McKennie.

Musah usually plays central midfield and storms down the middle or flanks with his speed and has good shot capability but is yet to find his scoring touch. In Gattuso’s 4-3-3 formation Musah has played more freely and is beginning to take control of his position at Valencia.

AC Milan has reportedly sent scouts to continue the evaluation of Musah, who has a contract with Valencia until 2026 and has a clause of 100 million euros, although Milan spending that much on Musah is out of the question.

It is reported that AC Milan directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara will continue to follow the American’s progress throughout this campaign. It is important to note that Valencia are sitting pretty with Musah as they have him tied down for the long term and a good World Cup with the United States can only add to his value.

For now, Musah is starting to prove he will be one of the best young players to watch in LaLiga this season.