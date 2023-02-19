USWNT will face Brazil for the 2023 She Believes Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

USWNT vs Brazil: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US this 2023 She Believes Cup

USWNT and Brazil will face each other at the Toyota Stadium in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 She Believes Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

The locals are the main favorites to win this Cup, which has been organized annually since 2016. They won their first two games and that is undoubtedly a great advantage for the Americans, who are also the top winners in this competition with a total of 5 titles.

However, Brazil are the powerhouse of South America and although not at the level of the USWNT, they have a very good team. In fact, currently, the Brazilians are in position 9 in the FIFA ranking, so they will be a careful team, against whom you should not be overconfident.

USWNT vs Brazil: Date

This 2023 She Believes Cup Matchday 3 game between USWNT and Brazil at the Toyota Stadium in Texas will be played this Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 PM (ET).

USWNT vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch USWNT vs Brazil

USWNT and Brazil will play this Matchday 3 game of the 2023 She Believes Cup on Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other option: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, HBO Max, UNIVERSO, TNT USA.