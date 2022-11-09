USWNT take on Germany at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for a 2022 International Friendly. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

USWNT vs Germany: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch this 2022 International Friendly

USWNT and Germany meet in a 2022 International Friendly game. This game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The home team hasn't won a game in over two months. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The American women are big favorites for the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women World Cup, but in the last two friendly games they have not shown the same strength as in previous games. USWNT recently lost to England 1-2 and to Spain 0-2, both games on the road.

Germany are also big favorites for the upcoming World Cup, the German women will play their first WC game against Marocco on July 24, 2023. So far Germany are keeping their good form with three wins in a row, two as part of the WC Qualifiers and a recent one against France 2-1.

USWNT vs Germany: Date

USWNT and Germany play for a 2022 International Friendly game on Thursday, November 10 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The home team has the perfect opportunity to test their strategy against a big favorite.

USWNT vs Germany: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USWNT vs Germany at a 2022 International Friendly game

This 2022 International Friendly game, USWNT and Germany at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, November 10, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1

