Union Berlin will receive Ajax at Stadion An der Alten Försterei in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 Europa League for a place in the round of 16. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The 2022-2023 Europa League will include this clash between Union Berlin and Ajax at Stadion An der Alten Försterei in the knockout round play-off. The first leg finished with a scoreless tie, so this could be another close ending.

Union Berlin have been a surprise in the Bundesliga this season. They are currently sharing the first place with German giants like Bayern and Borussia Dortmund showing how competitive they can be. On their last matchday they wasted the opportunity to take the lead by themselves in a 0-0 draw against Schalke 04, but they had five wins a row before their latest ties.

Ajax instead aren’t the unstoppable force locally that they were used to be. A lot of departures meant the league is not that easy anymore. Although they aren’t that far away being in the second spot just three points behind Feyenoord in the Eredivisie. Now they will have a steep hill to climb if they want to advance to the next round for not getting a victory at home one week ago.

Union Berlin vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time

Union Berlin will take on Ajax at Stadion An der Alten Försterei in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, February 23.

Union Berlin vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming

