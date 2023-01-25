Uruguay U20 will play against Bolivia U20 in the 2023 U20 South American Championship. The Matchday 4 is going to be taking place at Deportivo Cali stadium. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Matchday 4 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship will clash Uruguay U20 with Bolivia U20 at Deportivo Cali stadium. Stay here to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Uruguay were the best team of the championship until this point. They just played two games, but both ended in wins. Those 3-0 over Chile and Venezuela put them at the top of their group. The only thing they need now is a tie to move into the next round.

Bolivia will have this game as a key one since it’s their last. They have already played three matches, so this is going to determine if they can advance or not. The Bolivians began with a great victory vs the Venezuelans, but followed that up with two losses in a row. One defeat in this matchup would mean they are already eliminated.

Uruguay U20 vs Bolivia U20: Kick-Off Time

Uruguay U20 will clash with Bolivia U20 at Deportivo Cali stadium on Matchday 4 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship this Thursday, January 26.

Argentina: 7:00 PM

Austria: 11:00 PM

Bolivia: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 PM

Colombia: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 5:00 PM

Germany: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Panama: 5:00 PM

Peru: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 11:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay U20 vs Bolivia U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Austria: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Colombia: Caracol HD2, Caracol Play

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra

International: Fanatiz International

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

Panama: Nex

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Switezerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United States: Fanatiz