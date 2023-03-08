The incident occurred in the second half of the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League.

Alianza FC and the Philadelphia Union played to an uneventful stalemate at the Estadio Cuscatlán in leg 1 of the Concacaf Champions League. Both teams had an even amount of possession and had a total of three shots on target combined.

For the Union it was a good draw knowing that leg 2 will be played at Subaru Park, where the Union have a dominant home record. The best highlight of the game did not come from the run of play but rather from a four-legged pitch invader.

During the second half at the 67-minute mark a dog had seen enough from the two sides and tried to “steal” the ball so to speak.

Dog invades Alianza FC - Philadelphia Union in CCL

The dog runs towards the ball as the crowd erupts in applause and cheers, as the Union were preparing to restart the match the dog bites the ball and tries to run off with it.

Security would later pick the dog up and carry it to the touchline amid the laughter of the players and fans in the stands. The Union return to MLS action this weekend against the Chicago Fire.