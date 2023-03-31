The 25-year-old OH Leuven midfielder is lucky to be alive after he flew off the road and crashed right into a sports complex in Belgium.

Sofian Kiyine will be thanking his lucky stars that A. he is alive and B. that no one else was killed as his car sped off the road and literally flew and crashed through the wall of a sports hall where children had just finished their activities.

No word was given as to where the OH Leuven midfielder was going but apparently the Moroccan international had lost control of the car and went off the road at a huge velocity and crashed right into the sports hall. The damage caused by the vehicle left a big hole in the complex and left the gym area in rubble.

OH Leuven released a statement stating, "Sofian Kiyine was taken to the emergency department of the nearest hospital where further examinations are taking place… He is not in a life-threatening condition. Fortunately, no other vehicles or persons were involved in the accident. The club is waiting for more clarity about the exact circumstances of how the accident came about before responding further. We wish Sofian a speedy recovery."

Who is Sofian Kiyine?

Sofian Kiyine was born in Belgium and began his career in Chievo in Italy before having three spells at Salernitana and a brief stint at Lazio. Kiyine was most recently with Venezia before his move to Belgium.

At the international level Sofian Kiyine has represented Morocco at the youth level, but he can also represent Belgium and Italy, due to his mother’s side. As for the children of the sports hall they were in the changing rooms moments before the crash.