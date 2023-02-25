Al-Duhail will play against Al-Hilal in the semifinals of the 2022 AFC Champions League. The game will take place at Al Thumama Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The semifinals of the 2022 AFC Champions League will have a clash between Al-Duhail and Al-Hilal. This game will be played at Al Thumama Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. Stay here to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game.

Al-Duhail reached this part of the draw after two nail-biting matchups. The team led by former Argentina and Serie A striker Hernán Crespo has taken advantage of being the home club since they are from Qatar. But their journey wasn’t easy because they had to defeat Al-Rayyan via the penalty shootout in the round of 16 and then got a 2-1 win over Al-Shabab near the end.

Al-Hilal are a stable piece in the winners list. No other team ties the defending champions at four titles, although their current moment is also noteworthy. The Saudi Arabians come from getting to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup where they only lost to Real Madrid. Their trip includes a 3-1 victory against Shabab Al-Ahli along with a 1-0 over Foolad with a score in the 87th minute.

Al-Duhail vs Al-Hilal: Kick-Off Time

Al-Duhail will battle with Al-Hilal in the semifinals of the 2022 AFC Champions League this Sunday, February 26. The game will be played at Al Thumama Stadium, in Doha, Qatar.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (February 27)

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Al-Duhail vs Al-Hilal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC

Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel

Israel: Sport 3

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC, TOD

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Alkass Five, beIN Sports AFC, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports AFC, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SSC

Sweden: C More Sweden

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Abu Dhabi Sports 1, beIN Sports AFC, TOD

United States: Paramount+