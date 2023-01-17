Algeria take on Ethiopia today at Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran for the 2022 African Nations Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Algeria and Ethiopia meet today in the 2022 African Nations Championship. This game will take place at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers. The home team wants to win the title in front of their country fans. Here is all the detailed information about this African Nations Championship game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Algeria started the tournament well as hosts, they won the first group stage game against Libya 1-0. Algeria don't have all their stars, but with the players available it seems to be enough to win.

Ethiopia had a good result during their first game, they drew against Mozambique 0-0. It is unlikely that they can win this game but their defense looks much better than ever.

Algeria vs Ethiopia: Date

Algeria and Ethiopia play for the 2022 African Nations Championship on Tuesday, January 17 at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers. The home team are big favorites to win their group.

Algeria vs Ethiopia: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Algeria vs Ethiopia at the 2022 African Nations Championship

This game for the 2022 African Nations Championship, Algeria and Ethiopia at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Tuesday, January 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA