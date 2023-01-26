Algeria will clash with Ivory Coast at Stade de Nelson Mandela in the quarterfinals of the 2022 African Nations Championship. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Algeria have taken advantage of being the home team so far. They shared group A with Mozambique, Libya, and Ethiopia, but didn’t have much trouble to advance in the championship. Their results weren’t very dominant, though they won their three games 1-0. Their journey includes being undefeated along with not having conceded one goal in any of them.

The path for Ivory Coast wasn’t as smooth as the one of their opponents. They were in group B with Senegal, Uganda, and D.R. Congo, where the best two teams were moving on to the next round. Their case has one 3-1 win over Uganda in the last game meaning they get here with a boost after finishing behind the Senegalese. Apart from it they lost vs Senegal and tied with D.R. Congo.

Algeria vs Ivory Coast: Date

Algeria will play against Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals of the 2022 African Nations Championship this Friday, January 27. The game will be played at Stade de Nelson Mandela.

Algeria vs Ivory Coast: Time by State in the US

ET: 11 AM

CT: 10 AM

MT: 9 AM

PT: 8 AM

How to watch Algeria vs Ivory Coast in the US

The game between Algeria and Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals of the 2022 African Nations Championship will be available to watch or live stream in the US on FuboTV (free trial). The other options are beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN SPORTS XTRA.