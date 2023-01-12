Algeria will host Libya at Nelson Mandela Stadium on Matchday 1 of the African Nations Championship. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2022 African Nations Championship had to be delayed a couple of months, but it is about to start. Its inaugural game will have the hosting country Algeria vs Libya at Nelson Mandela Stadium on Matchday 1. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

Algeria did not qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup after a heartbreaking ending in their last game. It was a head-to-head against Cameroon to determine who was going to the big event. They won 1-0 away, but in the rematch these teams went to overtime. The Algerians score the go-ahead goal with two minutes left, although the Cameroonians did so in the last play of the aggregate. This may be an ideal opportunity for them to leave that behind since they are the home squad.

Libya were very far from that reality in the qualification. They were a bit unlucky with the draw since they had to play vs Egypt, Gabon, and Angola. In that round the Egyptians were the ones that advanced because only the first place moved on. At least they had a pair of wins along with a tie in six games that showed some level.

Algeria vs Libya: Date

Algeria will clash with Libya on Matchday 1 of the 2022 African Nations Championship this Friday, January 13. The game will be played at Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Baraki, Algeria.

Algeria vs Libya: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

How to watch Algeria vs Libya in the US

The game between Algeria and Libya on Matchday 1 of the 2022 African Nations Championship will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, and beIN SPORTS XTRA.