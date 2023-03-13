Atlas will receive Olimpia for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

For the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16, Atlas and Olimpia will face against each other. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Atlas vs Olimpia online free in the US on FuboTV]

It was one of the great surprises of the games of the first leg. Generally, in the Concacaf Champions League the favorite teams are Mexican and/or American, and for this reason they are favorites to advance to the final rounds against teams from Central America or the Caribbean. However, in this series it was not like that.

Atlas, the Mexican team, was widely surpassed by Olimpia from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, no less than 4-1. Now, the Mexicans have the obligation to win by at least 3 goals difference, although they have the advantage of playing at home. Hondurans, on the other hand, have the peace of mind of having obtained a good result, although they should not be overconfident.

When will Atlas vs Olimpia be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 Atlas and Olimpia at the Jalisco Stadium, Jalisco, Mexico will take place this Tuesday, March 14 at 10:15 PM (ET).

Atlas vs Olimpia: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Olimpia

This the second leg game of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Atlas and Olimpia can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com.

