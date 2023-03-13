Austin FC will face Violette AC for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Austin FC will face Violette AC for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The game of the first leg was the big surprise of the round of 16. Even this game surprised more than the 4-1 in favor of Olimpia against Atlas. It is that a Haitian team, that is to say from a league that is not one of the strongest in Concacaf, defeated one of the best in MLS last season.

And not only the victory, but also Violette AC obtained a very good difference: no less than 3-0 that now forces Austin FC to win by at least 3 goals difference. Of course, they still have the favoritism in this series, but they will have to show a better level if they want to put out the tough Haitian team.

When will Austin FC vs Violette AC be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 Austin FC and Violette AC at the Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas will take place this Tuesday, March 14 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Austin FC vs Violette AC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Austin FC vs Violette AC

This game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Austin FC and Violette AC can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com.

