Australia and Ecuador will face each other in what will be a 2023 international friendly match. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be a game between two teams that seek to start a new process that surpasses what was done in the previous one. On the local side, they come from having a good World Cup in Qatar. They reached the round of 16, after finishing second in a group where they were not favorites, and then they lost to Argentina, who would later become champions.

In the case of Ecuador, they had a participation slightly below expectations. After their victory over Qatar and the draw against the Netherlands, they were enough with the draw against Senegal to go to the next round. Finally, they would be eliminated by the Africans. However, they have a young team that will surely play a World Cup again, hoping to improve what was done in 2022.

When will Australia vs Ecuador be played?

This international friendly match between Australia and Ecuador that will take place at the CommBank Stadium, in Sydney, Australia will be played this Friday, March 24 at 5:00 AM (ET).

Australia vs Ecuador: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 AM

CT: 4:00 AM

MT: 3:00 AM

PT: 2:00 AM

How to watch Australia vs Ecuador

Australia and Ecuador will play this international friendly match and it will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN +.

