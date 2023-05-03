Barcelona SC take on Palmeiras at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil for the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Barcelona SC and Palmeiras meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil. The home team wants to climb spots within the group. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Barcelona SC vs Palmeiras online free in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona started the group stage with a 1-2 loss on the road against Cerro Porteno, but after that bad start they came back home to win against Bolivar 2-1.

Palmeiras are one of the big favorites from Brazil but they lost their first game against Bolivar in what was a humiliating 1-3 loss. The most recent result for Palmeiras was a 2-1 victory against Cerro Porteño.

When will Barcelona SC vs Palmeiras be played?

Barcelona SC and Palmeiras play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, May 3 at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil. Both teams don't want to waste the opportunity to earn points.

Barcelona SC vs Palmeiras: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Barcelona SC vs Palmeiras in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Barcelona SC and Palmeiras at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil on Wednesday, May 3, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.