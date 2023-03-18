Argentina and Brazil will play in the final of Beach Soccer Copa America 2023. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

The Beach Soccer Copa America 2023 has been spectacular in Rosario, Argentina. The fourth edition of the tournament between all the teams from South America (CONMEBOL) also had the special ingredient of serving as a qualifier for the 2023 FIFA Soccer Beach World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Now, the final is ready.

Argentina took advantage of playing at home to make an incredible run towards the final. They clinched a berth in the semifinals as second place in Group A and then eliminated Colombia in the knockout stage to be in the match for the title. Argentina will meet again with Brazil after they lost 8-2 in the first round.

Brazil are having a dominant performance as favorites to win it all. During the group stage, they won against Argentina, Uruguay, Peru and Ecuador. The numbers were amazing. 35 goals scored and only seven received. Then, in the semifinals, Brazil eliminated the reigning champions: Paraguay.

Beach Soccer Copa America 2023 Final: Kick-Off Time

The final of Beach Soccer Copa America 2023 between Argentina and Brazil is scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 19 at 3 PM (ET). The game for the title will be held at Estadio Arena in Rosario, Argentina.

Beach Soccer Copa America 2023 Final: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The final of Beach Soccer Copa America 2023 from Argentina will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is FOX Soccer Plus.