Brighton and Manchester United meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at The American Express Community Stadium in Falmer. The home team only thinks of a tie since a victory will be very hard to achieve. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Premier League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Brigton are comfortably in the 8th spot in the Premier League standings with 52 points and a recent win against Wolves 6-0.

Manchester United just want to stay in the top 4 spots of the standings to access the European tournament, they have a perfect record in the last five games with a recent victory against Aston Villa 1-0.

When will Brighton vs Manchester United be played?

Brighton and Manchester United play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Thursday, May 4 at The American Express Community Stadium in Falmer. The visitors are enjoying a winning streak.

Brighton vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 Premier League, Brighton and Manchester United at the The American Express Community Stadium in Falmer on Thursday, May 4, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO.