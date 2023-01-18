Ghana will play against Sudan at Mohamed Hamlaoui stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2022 African Nations Championship. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2022 African Nations Championship will have Ghana vs Sudan at Mohamed Hamlaoui stadium on Matchday 2. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

Ghana didn’t have a decent World Cup a month ago finishing last in the group. Although this is a different tournament, they also started in a very bad way. The Ghanaians lost 2-1 to Madagascar on their opener, which means this could be their last game since Morocco decided to not participate.

Sudan will instead be in their first match. After getting their clash with the Moroccans cancelled, this appears as the opening game for the Sudanese. The withdrawal of the defending champions was so near the beginning that there wasn’t time to find a replacement, so that made the path to the quarterfinals a bit easier than it should have been.

Ghana vs Sudan: Date

Ghana will take on Sudan on Matchday 2 of the 2022 African Nations Championship this Thursday, January 19. The game will be played at Mohamed Hamlaoui stadium.

Ghana vs Sudan: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

How to watch Ghana vs Sudan in the US

The game between Ghana and Sudan on Matchday 2 of the 2022 African Nations Championship will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are beIN SPORTS 5, beIN SPORTS 4, and beIN SPORTS Xtra.