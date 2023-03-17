Houston Dynamo will face Austin FC for the Matchday 4 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Houston Dynamo will receive Austin FC in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC online in the US on Apple TV]

The visiting team, Austin FC, comes from a very hard blow received in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League in which they were eliminated by Violette AC, a team from Haiti who also did not have several of their players since the government American denied them the Visa.

Even so, the Haitians knew how to overcome sporting and bureaucratic adversities to make history against a powerless Austin FC, who will now seek to recover in the MLS. and they have a good chance to do it since their rivals will be Houston Dynamo who have 0 points in two games played.

When will Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC be played?

The game for the Matchday 4 of the 2023 MLS between Houston Dynamo and Austin FC at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas will be played this Saturday, March 18 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC

This 2023 MLS game between Houston Dynamo and Austin FC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

