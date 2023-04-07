Houston Dynamo will face LA Galaxy for the Matchday 7 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Houston Dynamo will receive LA Galaxy in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy online in the US on Apple TV]

The start of the season for the Los Angeles Galaxy has been far from being the best and expected for a team accustomed to always fighting for the first places. They have barely been able to get 3 points from 3 draws and 2 losses (they still have to recover their game from Matchday 1). A total of only 3 points that for the moment keeps them away from the fight for first places.

There's still a long way to go in the regular season, though they'll need to get their first win to start closing in on the postseason qualifying spots. Their rivals will be Houston Dynamo, who with 6 points are only 1 from the postseason positions, so they will look to get the 3 points and try to reach those places.

When will Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy be played?

The game for the Matchday 7 of the 2023 MLS between Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas will be played this Saturday, April 8 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy

This 2023 MLS game between Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

