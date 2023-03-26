Ireland take on France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Ireland and France meet in the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying. This game will take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The home team is willing to stop the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Euro game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

France won the first group game against favorites Netherlands 4-0, that victory was perfect to show the top form of the french squad.

Ireland will play their first qualifiers game within the group, they have little UEFA Euro experience with only 3 appearances since 1988 being the most recent in 2016.

When will Ireland vs France be played?

Ireland and France play for the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying on Monday, March 27 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The Irish are underdogs but they know how to defend at home.

Ireland vs France: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:35 PM

CT: 1:35 PM

MT: 12:35 PM

PT: 11:35 AM

How to watch Ireland vs France in the US

This game for the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying, Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Monday, March 27, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports, Fox Net, Fox Soccer Plus.