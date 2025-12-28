NFL playoff picture: NFC South and AFC North standings updated after 2025 Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are battling for the AFC North title, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers are doing the same in the NFC South. After all four teams played in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season, how are each division’s standings?

Oh, boy. The NFL is filled with drama and despite the Baltimore Ravens beating the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, all the Pittsburgh Steelers needed to do was win against the Cleveland Browns and secure their AFC North title. Of course, the Steelers didn’t do it and next week they face the Ravens for both the divisional title and the playoff berth. This is how the AFC North looks now:

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) Baltimore Ravens (8-8) Cincinnati Bengals (6-10) Cleveland Browns (4-12)

NFC South standings are yet to be defined

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a huge collapse as they needed to win to boost their playoff chances. They played an already eliminated team in the Miami Dolphins, yet they still lost and looked awful all game long.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for the Panthers, a win paired with the Bucs loss would’ve given them the NFC South title, but they faced a tough test against the Seahawks and even while being a gritty team, they weren’t able to win. Panthers and Bucs play next week and the winner clinches the division and a playoff spot. The NFC South standings:

Carolina Panthers (8-8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9) Atlanta Falcons (6-9)* haven’t played their Week 17 game yet New Orleans Saints (6-10)

Only the division winners will go to the playoffs

Other divisions will grant Wild Card spots but given the record of these teams, only the winners will go to the playoffs, so there are massive implications now that the Week 18 games will be ‘win-and-you’re-in’ games.

