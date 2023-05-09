LA Galaxy will receive Seattle Sounders for the 2023 US Open Cup round of 32. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

LA Galaxy will play against Seattle Sounders for the 2023 US Open Cup round of 32. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is one of the most interesting games that the round of 32 will have since two MLS teams will face each other, although with very different realities in the most demanding league in the country. On the one hand will be the locals, Los Angeles Galaxy, who at the moment have a season to forget.

Just getting 6 points in 10 games played, very poor for a team used to fighting for postseason positions. Very different is the situation of the Seattle Sounders, who are the current leaders of the Western Conference. They are favorites to win this game, but they should not be overconfident.

When will LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders be played?

The game for the 2023 US Open Cup round of 32 between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles, California will take place this Wednesday, May 10 at 10:30 PM (ET).

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders

This game for the 2023 US Open Cup round of 32 between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders can be watched in the United States on: CBS All Access.

