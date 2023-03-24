For the Matchday 5 of the 2023 MLS, LAFC will receive FC Dallas. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

LAFC and FC Dallas will face against each other in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Los Angeles FC started their defense of the MLS title obtained last season in a very good way. In 3 games they have obtained 2 victories and 1 draw, which leaves them with 7 points out of 9 possible. At the moment they are 5 points behind the leaders (although with one game less), so they will look for a victory that allows them to follow St. Louis City SC closely.

Their rivals will be FC Dallas, who, like the Los Angeles team, have 7 points, although in their case in four games played, so in addition to the two wins and the tie, they have a loss. However, they seek to fight up in the standings, for which a victory will be necessary.

When will LAFC vs FC Dallas be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 MLS between LAFC and FC Dallas at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California will be played this Saturday, March 25 at 11:30 PM (ET).

LAFC vs FC Dallas: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 PM

CT: 10:30 PM

MT: 9:30 PM

PT: 8:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs FC Dallas

This 2023 MLS game between Los Angeles FC and FC Dallas will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

