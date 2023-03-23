Portugal will visit Luxembourg at Stade de Luxembourg on Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The Euro 2024 qualifiers will continue with a clash between Luxembourg and Portugal on Matchday 2. This game will take place at Stade de Luxembourg. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

Portugal are the clear favorites to win the group, and they validated that status in their opener. The Portuguese beat an inferior rival like Liechtenstein 4-0 with two goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo sealing the result. Ronaldo also broke an impressive record becoming the player with the most international appearances taking part in 197 games.

Luxembourg would probably need a miracle to finish in the first two spots that qualify teams for the Euro 2024 in Germany. Although at least they started in an encouraging way despite playing on the road. They began with a 0-0 tie vs Slovakia.

When will Luxembourg vs Portugal be played?

Luxembourg will host Portugal on Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers this Sunday, March 26. The game will be played at Stade de Luxembourg.

Luxembourg vs Portugal: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Luxembourg vs Portugal in the US

The game between Luxembourg and Portugal on Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. FOX Sports App, VIX+, Fox Sports 2, and Foxsports.com are the other options.