Manchester United take on Sevilla at Old Trafford in Manchester for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Manchester United and Sevilla meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester. The home team is a favorite but the visitors know how to win this type of game. Here is all the detailed information about this Europa League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Manchester United vs Sevilla online free in the US on Fubo]

Manchester United have eliminated two Spanish teams in the Knockout Stage, Barcelona 4-3 (aggregate) and Real Betis 5-1 (aggregate). They started playing this stage as underdogs now they are big favorites to reach the final.

Sevilla have enough experience in the Europa League, they have multiple titles, and their strongest rival in the 2023 season was PSV Eindhoven during the Knockout round play-offs, they won 5-4 on penalty shoot-outs.

When will Manchester United vs Sevilla be played?

Manchester United and Sevilla play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League on Thursday, April 13 at Old Trafford in Manchester. This game will be one of the most interesting of the quarter-finals.

Manchester United vs Sevilla: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Sevilla in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League, Manchester United and Sevilla at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, April 13, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN USA, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás.