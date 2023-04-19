Nacional take on Medellin at Estadio Gran Parque Central in Montevideo for the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Nacional and Medellin meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Gran Parque Central in Montevideo. The visitors want to win their first game of the group stage. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Nacional vs Medellin online free in the US on Fubo]

Medellin began the 2023 Copa Libertadores with a draw against one of the Group Stage favorites, Internacional, that game ended 1-1 at home.

Nacional won their first game of the Group Stage against Metropolitanos 2-1, it was a relatively easy game for them knowing that that rival is the underdog in Group B.

When will Nacional vs Medellin be played?

Nacional and Medellin play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, April 19 at Estadio Gran Parque Central in Montevideo. Both teams have good records but the visitors still don't know what it's like to win.

Nacional vs Medellin: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Nacional vs Medellin in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Nacional and Medellin at the Estadio Gran Parque Central in Montevideo on Wednesday, April 19, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.