Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will meet at City Ground in Nottingham on Matchday 31 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Premier League soccer match in the US and Canada.
This will be their 12th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning eight games so far; Nottingham Forest have celebrated a victory only once to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on December 27, 2022, and it ended in a 3-0 Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
When will Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United be played?
The 2022-23 Premier League Round 31 game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at City Ground in Nottingham.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US
ET: 11:30 AM
CT: 10:30 AM
MT: 9:30 AM
PT: 8:30 AM
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
The English match to be played between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in the 31st round of the Premier League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on Fubo Canada in Canada. Other options for the US include Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, USA Network, nbcsports.com.