Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will meet at City Ground in Nottingham on Matchday 31 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Premier League soccer match in the US and Canada.

[Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 12th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning eight games so far; Nottingham Forest have celebrated a victory only once to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on December 27, 2022, and it ended in a 3-0 Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

When will Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United be played?

The 2022-23 Premier League Round 31 game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at City Ground in Nottingham.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

The English match to be played between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in the 31st round of the Premier League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on Fubo Canada in Canada. Other options for the US include Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, USA Network, nbcsports.com.