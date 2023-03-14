Orlando City SC will host Tigres UANL for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Orlando City SC will receive Tigres UANL for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Orlando City SC vs Tigres UANL online free in the US on FuboTV]

It was one of the toughest series of the round of 16 and it was like that in the first game where neither team could take advantage. It was a 0-0 that left everything open for both to define who will go to the quarterfinals in the game of the second leg, which undoubtedly promises to be very intense.

Orlando City SC will have the advantage of defining the series as locals, although they know that this is not enough to be overconfident since their rivals are one of the best teams in the Liga MX, Tigres UANL, a team that also has great experience in the international tournaments.

When will Orlando City SC vs Tigres UANL be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Orlando City SC and Tigres UANL at the Orlando City Stadium, Orlando, Florida will take place this Wednesday, March 15 at 8:15 PM (ET).

Orlando City SC vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Orlando City SC vs Tigres UANL

This game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Orlando City SC and Tigres UANL be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App.

