Pachuca will take on Motagua at Hidalgo stadium in the round of 16 of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League. The first leg finished with a 0-0 tie. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Pachuca have the advantage of being the home team to close out a series that started with a 0-0 on the road. Although their present is not good at all for how they have been playing in the Liga MX. Their recent run has them losing three out of their last four games, so they must wake up to move along in this competition.

Motagua aren’t very high in their league standings. They are only fourth there with 19 points in 12 matchdays, but they have been improving a lot lately. Despite they couldn’t win the match played in Honduras last Thursday, their stretch includes eight games being undefeated.

Pachuca vs Motagua: Kick-Off Time

Pachuca will go up against Motagua at Hidalgo stadium in the round of 16 of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League this Thursday, March 16.

Canada: 10:15 PM

Honduras: 8:15 PM

Jamaica: 9:15 PM

Mexico: 8:15 PM

United States: 10:15 PM

Pachuca vs Motagua: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Honduras: Star+, ESPN Norte

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

United States: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN USA, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, Fox Sports 1