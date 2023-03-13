Philadelphia Union will face Alianza for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Philadelphia Union will receive Alianza for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Philadelphia Union vs Alianza online free in the US on FuboTV]

One of the main favorites to reach the final instances of this competition, Philadelphia Union, began the round of 16 with a result that could be considered positive: as visitors to Alianza they tied 0-0. On the one hand, the tie is good since it allows us to decide everything as locals.

On the other hand, a victory was expected even by a goal difference so that the El Salvador team was forced to go in search of victory. Surely, Alianza will seek to hold the tie to define everything on penalties, or see if they can win with a lethal counterattack. For that reason, Philadelphia, although favorites to advance to the quarterfinals, will have to be very careful.

When will Philadelphia Union vs Alianza be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Philadelphia Union and Alianza at the Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania will take place this Tuesday, March 14 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Philadelphia Union vs Alianza: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Alianza

This game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Philadelphia Union and Alianza can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: VIX+, Fox Soccer Plus.

