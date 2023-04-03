For the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, Philadelphia Union will receive Atlas. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

[Watch Philadelphia Union vs Atlas online free in the US on Fubo]

It will be one of the most interesting duels that these quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League will have, since two strong teams from Liga MX and MLS face each other. On the one hand there will be Atlas, who at the moment are the last to enter the Requalification, although they have only obtained two victories.

They come from eliminating Olimpia in a round of 16 much tougher than expected. However, it will be a tough series as their rivals are in the best of shape. Philadelphia Union, with 7 points, still have not managed to enter the qualification zone for the postseason. However, in the round of 16 they eliminated Alianza without major drawbacks, something they hope to do against the Mexicans.

When will Philadelphia Union vs Atlas be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal between Philadelphia Union and Atlas at the Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania will take place this Wednesday, March 15 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Philadelphia Union vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Atlas

This game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal between Philadelphia Union and Atlas can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com.

