Real Madrid will receive Chelsea in what will be the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is one of the most interesting series of the quarterfinals of this UEFA Champions League. On one side will be the defending champions, Real Madrid, who are not as solid this season as they were last season, but when it comes to the UCL, they seem to have a plus.

Of course, they want to repeat what was done in 2021/2022, where they also faced these same rivals, Chelsea, in the quarterfinals. However, the "Blues" were on a totally different level, fighting for local and international competitions, whereas now they are far from that level. Even so, they trust that they can complicate the "Merengues".

When will Real Madrid vs Chelsea be played?

The game for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain will be played this Wednesday, April 12 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea

This first leg game of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Chelsea will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: SiriusXM FC, Univision NOW, VIX+, Univision.

