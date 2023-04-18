For the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase, River Plate will receive Sporting Cristal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

River Plate will play against Sporting Cristal in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be a duel between the two teams that started with defeat in group D. For Sporting Cristal, it was a 3-1 defeat at home against Fluminense, predictable due to the strength of their rivals, but no less painful taking into account that they played at home.

Now they must visit the other strong rival of the group, who also had a bad start. As visitors in Bolivia, River Plate surprisingly lost to The Strongest 3-1. Despite the fact that it is difficult to play at altitude, the "Millonarios" were favorites, but could not win against the tough Bolivian team. Now both teams will look for their first points.

When will River Plate vs Sporting Cristal be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between River Plate and Sporting Cristal at the El Monumental in Nunez, Argentina will be played this Wednesday, April 19 at 8:00 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Sporting Cristal: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Sporting Cristal

This Matchday 2 game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between River Plate and Sporting Cristal broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.