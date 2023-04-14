Cincinnati will visit St. Louis City SC for the Matchday 8 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

After a great start to the season, with 5 wins in 5 matches, St. Louis City SC accumulated two consecutive losses, losing first place in the Western Conference to the Seattle Sounders. Of course, they want to return to the top of the standings and for that they must obtain the 3 points.

However, they will not have an easy game since their rivals will be Cincinnati, the leaders of the Eastern Conference and who have obtained the most points so far in MLS. It will undoubtedly be an interesting duel between two teams that will seek to fight at the top.

When will St. Louis City SC vs Cincinnati be played?

The game for the Matchday 8 of the 2023 MLS between St. Louis City SC and Cincinnati at the Citypark in St. Louis, Missouri will be played this Saturday, April 15 at 8:30 PM (ET).

St. Louis City SC vs Cincinnati: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch St. Louis City SC vs Cincinnati

This 2023 MLS game between St. Louis City SC and Cincinnati will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

