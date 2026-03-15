Where to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona will square off with Sevilla in a Matchday 28 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Barcelona vs Sevilla online in the US on Fubo]

The La Liga title race is tightening as Real Madrid continue to apply pressure following a convincing 4–1 victory over Elche, pulling them within a single point of league leaders Barcelona. With the margin shrinking, Barcelona understand the importance of securing three points to protect their advantage at the top of the standings.

Standing in their way are Sevilla, a side that has struggled for consistency throughout the campaign but enters the matchup with urgency of its own, sitting just six points above the relegation zone and in need of a strong result to steer clear of trouble.

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When will the Barcelona vs Sevilla match be played?

Barcelona play against Sevilla on Sunday, March 15, for the Matchday 28 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 11:15 AM (ET).

Akor Adams of Sevilla – Fran Santiago/Getty Images

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Barcelona vs Sevilla: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:15 AM

CT: 10:15 AM

MT: 9:15 AM

PT: 8:15 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Sevilla in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.