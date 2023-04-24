Tigres UANL will face Club Leon for the first leg of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Champions League semifinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Tigres UANL will play against Club Leon in what will be the first leg of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Champions League semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the first game of the semifinals and two teams that were candidates to reach the final face each other. It is known that the Mexican and American teams are usually stronger than the rest and the proof is that the semifinalists are precisely teams from these two countries.

In this duel of Mexicans, on the one hand there will be Club Leon who in the previous phase eliminated Violette AC without major inconveniences. The same for Tigres UANL, who eliminated Motagua with ease. In Liga MX, only two points separate one from the other, so we can expect a very even and intense series.

When will Tigres UANL vs Club Leon be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League semifinal between Tigres UANL and Club Leon at the Estadio Universitario, Nuevo Leon, Mexico will take place this Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Club Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Club Leon

This game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League semifinal between Tigres UANL and Club Leon can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Univision NOW, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, TUDN App, FOX Sports App.

