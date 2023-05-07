Tigres UANL take on Puebla at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolas de los Garza for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Tigres UANL and Puebla meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolas de los Garza. The home team is still a big favorite to go far. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Tigres UANL finished the regular season at the 7th spot, which gave them access to the reclassification that they passed during the 2022 Apertura tournament.

Puebla also had to play the reclassification during the last tournament and they won to reach the quarter-finals where they lost against America.

When will Tigres UANL vs Puebla be played?

Tigres UANL and Puebla play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Sunday, May 7 at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolas de los Garza. Both teams have top notch squads, this game could end with few goals.

Tigres UANL vs Puebla: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Puebla in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Tigres UANL and Puebla at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolas de los Garza on Sunday, May 7, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.