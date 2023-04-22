Toluca will host Juarez at Estadio Nemesio Díez on Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The Liga MX Clausura 2023 will have a top team clashing with an underwhelming rival on Matchday 16. In this game Toluca will face Juarez at Estadio Nemesio Díez. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Toluca vs Juarez online free in the US on Fubo]

Toluca are among the best teams in the league this season. They are guaranteed to get to the final game within the first four spots that mean a direct ticket to the quarterfinals, but a win here will confirm the playoffs will start later for them. Their performance should be better since they lost 3-1 to Pumas UNAM the previous match.

Juarez have been instead in a free fall for quite some time now. Their second-to-last place in the standings is descriptive, although their nine games in a row without getting a victory says even more. In six matchups from that run, they weren’t able to score one goal.

When will Toluca vs Juarez be played?

Toluca will receive Juarez on Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Sunday, April 23. The game will be played at Estadio Nemesio Díez.

Toluca vs Juarez: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

How to watch Toluca vs Juarez in the US

The game between Toluca and Juarez on Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Univision NOW, VIX+, and Univision are the other options.