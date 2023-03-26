USMNT take on El Salvador at Exploria Stadium in Orlando for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League A. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

USMNT and El Salvador meet in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League A. This game will take place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The home team is very close to advancing to the next stage. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The USMNT are the group leaders with two wins and one tie, they have 7 points, but El Salvador could steal the first spot with a win.

El Salvador are the second best team within the group, they have a record of one win and two draws for a total of 5 points.

When will USMNT vs El Salvador be played?

USMNT and El Salvador play for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League A on Saturday, March 27 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The home team must win to avoid losing the second spot of the standings.

USMNT vs El Salvador: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch USMNT vs El Salvador in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League A, USMNT and El Salvador at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, March 27, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are Watch TNT, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, TNT USA, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW