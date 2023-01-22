Uganda take on Ivory Coast at Stade de Nelson Mandela in Baraki for the 2022 African Nations Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Uganda and Ivory Coast meet in the 2022 African Nations Championship. This game will take place at Stade de Nelson Mandela in Baraki. Things are complicated in Group B for everyone. Here is all the detailed information about this African Nations Championship game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Uganda are in the first spot of the Group B standings with a win and a draw for a total of 4 points, but all the other three teams still have chances to qualify for the knockout stage.

Ivory Coast lost a game against Senegal and drew a recent game against DR Congo 0-0, even though they are winless they still have a slim chance to reach the next phase by winning this game.

Uganda vs Ivory Coast: Date

Uganda and Ivory Coast play for the 2022 African Nations Championship on Sunday, January 22 at Stade de Nelson Mandela in Baraki. This game will be one of the most intense of the group stage where Ivory Coast will try to win at all costs.

Uganda vs Ivory Coast: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Uganda vs Ivory Coast at the 2022 African Nations Championship

This game for the 2022 African Nations Championship, Uganda and Ivory Coast at the Stade de Nelson Mandela in Baraki on Sunday, January 22, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.