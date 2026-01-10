Trending topics:
Egypt vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Lineups and kick off time of the AFCON 2025 quarterfinal

Egypt and Ivory Coast face off in the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals, searching for a place among the tournament's top four. Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates on this great match!

By Gianni Taina

Ibrahim Adel of Egypt and Yan Diomande of Ivory Coast.
© Getty Images/@FIFCI_tweetIbrahim Adel of Egypt and Yan Diomande of Ivory Coast.

Egypt and Ivory Coast are set to face off at Adrar Stadium in a crucial AFCON 2025 quarterfinal clash. Both national teams will fight for a place in the semifinals, where Senegal awaits following their 1-0 victory over Mali.

Egypt arrive at this stage undefeated in the tournament after finishing first in their group with two wins and one draw. In the previous round, they eliminated Benin 3-1 with goals from Marwan Attia, Yasser Ibrahim, and Mohamed Salah.

On the Ivory Coast side, the Elephants also remain unbeaten after topping their group with the same record as Egypt. In the Round of 16, they secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Burkina Faso, with goals from Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande, and Bazoumana Toure.

Ivory Coast aim to defend the title

The Elephants are looking to defend the title they won in the 2023 edition, but to do so, they must defeat Egypt, the all-time leaders in AFCON history with seven championships.

Egypt lineup confirmed!

This will be Egypt starting lineup: Mohamed El Shenawy; Yasser Ibrahim, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Rami Rabia; Mohamed Hany; Hamdy Fathy, Marwan Ateya, Ahmed Fatouh;Eman Ashour; Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush.

Ivory Coast lineup confirmed!

This is the Ivory Coast's starting XI for today: Yahia Fofana; Guela Doue, Odilon Kossounou, Evan N’Dicka, Ghislain Konan; Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Inao Oulai; Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande, Evann Guessand.

Today's referees

Algerian referee Mustapha Ghorbal has been appointed to officiate the quarterfinal clash between Egypt and Ivory Coast. He will be joined on the field by Abbes Akram Zerhouni and Adel Abane, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Mustapha Ghorbal (ALG)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Abbes Akram Zerhouni (ALG)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Adel Abane (ALG)
  • Fourth Official: Gamouh Youcef (ALG)
  • VAR: Lahlou Benbraham (ALG)

Kick off time

Egypt vs Ivory Coast will get underway in the Adrar Stadium at 2:00 PM (ET).

Egypt and Ivory Coast clash in AFCON 2025 quarterfinals

Welcome to our live blog of the AFCON 2025 action. Egypt face Ivory Coast today in a crucial quarterfinal showdown, with both national teams searching for a spot in the final four!

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
