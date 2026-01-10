Egypt vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Lineups and kick off time of the AFCON 2025 quarterfinal

Egypt and Ivory Coast are set to face off at Adrar Stadium in a crucial AFCON 2025 quarterfinal clash. Both national teams will fight for a place in the semifinals, where Senegal awaits following their 1-0 victory over Mali.

Egypt arrive at this stage undefeated in the tournament after finishing first in their group with two wins and one draw. In the previous round, they eliminated Benin 3-1 with goals from Marwan Attia, Yasser Ibrahim, and Mohamed Salah.

On the Ivory Coast side, the Elephants also remain unbeaten after topping their group with the same record as Egypt. In the Round of 16, they secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Burkina Faso, with goals from Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande, and Bazoumana Toure.